Baltimore Key bridge collapse: Bodies of two victims trapped in truck recovered

Baltimore, Maryland - The bodies of two of the workers who went missing when a bridge in Baltimore collapsed after a cargo ship crashed into it have been recovered, authorities said on Wednesday afternoon.

Authorities in Baltimore have recovered the bodies of two victims who went missing after the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge. © IMAGO / Newscom / EyePress

A cargo ship rammed into one of the support pillars of the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore around 1:30 AM on Tuesday morning, causing it to collapse.



Maryland State Police's Roland Butler said that on Wednesday, at about 10 AM, divers located a red pickup truck about 25 feet deep and found the bodies of two victims trapped in the vehicle. They were identified as Alejandro Hernandez Fuentes, a 35-year-old who had lived in Baltimore and was originally from Mexico, and his 26-year-old colleague Dorlian Ronial Castillo Cabrera, who lived in the suburb of Dundalk but came from Guatemala.

Butler also said that authorities would be moving from recovery mode to a salvage operation.

"Because of the superstructure surrounding what we believe were the vehicles and the amount of concrete and debris, divers are no longer able to safely navigate and operate around that," Butler said. "We have exhausted all search efforts."