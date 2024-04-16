Body of fourth worker missing in Key Bridge collapse recovered

Baltimore, Maryland - The body of a fourth construction worker who died after Baltimore's Key Bridge collapsed when it was struck by a container ship has been recovered, officials said Monday.

The remains of a fourth worker killed in the tragic collapse of Baltimore's Francis Scott Key Bridge has been recovered. © via REUTERS

The Francis Scott Key Bridge collapsed on March 26 when the Dali container ship lost power and collided into a support column, killing six roadway construction workers.



The Key Bridge response team's Unified Command said it had recovered the body of the "fourth missing construction worker" on Sunday at the site of the bridge collapse.

"Unified Command salvage teams located what they believed to be one of the missing construction vehicles and promptly notified" Maryland state police, according to a statement.

Authorities "responded and located a deceased victim trapped inside the vehicle," it added, without identifying the deceased.

Mexico's Foreign Minister Alicia Barcena said Monday that the body of Mexican national Carlos Daniel Hernandez, who had worked on the bridge, was recovered.

"Carlos Daniel represents our Mexican workers in the United States," she wrote on X.

Another Mexican national identified as 35-year-old Alejandro Hernandez Fuentes was also killed.

His remains were located soon after the collapse, as were those of 26-year-old Guatemalan Dorlian Ronial Castillo Cabrera. The body of 38-year-old Maynor Yasir Suazo-Sandoval was recovered on April 5, Unified Command said this month.