Alaska Airlines Flight 1282 passengers sue Boeing after door blowout

Seattle, Washington - Six Alaska Airlines Flight 1282 passengers have sued Boeing after a large panel blew off the aircraft last Friday over Portland, Oregon, causing the cabin to depressurize.

The six passengers and a family member of one of those passengers filed a proposed class-action lawsuit Thursday in King County Superior Court in Seattle, claiming Boeing owes them and the other 165 passengers aboard Flight 1282 compensation for injuries sustained during the incident.



Alaska Airlines is not named as a defendant in the lawsuit.

One passenger named in the lawsuit said her head jolted back and forth during the incident, resulting in a concussion, soft tissue injuries to her neck and back, and bleeding in one ear. She also alleged that her oxygen mask did not seem to be working.

Two passengers named in the lawsuit said they had difficulty breathing. One said they began to pass out.

Another passenger said that because he suffers from a seizure disorder triggered by stressful situations, he experienced a seizure after he disembarked.

"Although everyone is glad that the blowout occurred while the crew could still manage to land the aircraft safely, this nightmare experience has caused economic, physical and ongoing emotional consequences that have understandably deeply affected our clients, and is one more disturbing mark on the troubled 737-MAX series aircraft," attorney Daniel Laurence from Stritmatter Kessler Koehler Moore law firm, which is representing the passengers, wrote in a statement Thursday.