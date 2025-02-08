Coast Guard discovers wreckage of missing Alaska plane after latest deadly crash

Nome, Alaska - The US Coast Guard on Friday said that it located the wreckage of a light plane which went missing in Alaska with 10 people on board, none of whom survived the disaster .

The US Coast Guard discovered the wreckage of a missing Cessna 208B Grand Caravan plane which crashed, killing all 10 people on board. © via REUTERS

The Coast Guard on Friday afternoon said that it had ended its search for a missing Cessna 208B Grand Caravan believed to have had one pilot and nine passengers on board when it disappeared on Thursday at 4 PM local time.

The wreckage was found some 34 miles south-east of Nome, on Alaska's western coast.

"3 individuals were found inside and reported to be deceased," the Coast Guard said on X in a post featuring a photo of a badly damaged aircraft in a snowy area.

"The remaining 7 people are believed to be inside the aircraft but are currently inaccessible due to the condition of the plane."

The Bering Air plane was travelling from Unalakeet to Nome, some 235 kilometres north-east across the Norton Sound, when it went missing, according to Alaska State Troopers.

The cause of the accident is not yet clear.

This is the third US aviation incident in just over a week. On January 31, an American Airlines passenger plane carrying 64 people and a military helicopter with three crewmen collided midair in Washington, killing all 67 people on board the two aircraft.