Delta plane flips upside down after crash landing in Toronto

Toronto, Canada - A Delta Air Lines passenger jet crash -landed at the Toronto airport on Monday, the airport authority said, flipping upside down and leaving at least eight people injured, according to local media.

The Endeavor Flight 4819 was landing in Canada's biggest city from Minneapolis, Minnesota, when it crashed, the airline said.

Public broadcaster CBC said up to eight people were injured, including three critically. One of those three was a child, it said, adding they had been taken to hospital.

It showed images of people stumbling away from the upside-down plane, shielding their faces from wind gusts.

"Toronto Pearson is aware of an incident upon landing involving a Delta Air Lines plane arriving from Minneapolis. Emergency teams are responding. All passengers and crew are accounted for," the airport posed on X.

A Facebook user who said he was a passenger on the flight, John Nelson, posted a video showing the crashed plane and wrote: "Our plane crashed. It's upside down."

"Most people appear to be okay. We're all getting off," he added.