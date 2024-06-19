Families of Boeing MAX crash victims seek nearly $25 billion fine after CEO apologizes

Washington DC - Families of Boeing 737 MAX crash victims on Wednesday asked US authorities to impose a fine of up to $24.8 billion on the aviation giant and proceed with criminal prosecution.

Clariss Moore, whose daughter was killed in one of the Boeing crashes, attended Tuesday's Senate hearing. © Andrew Harnik / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The move comes a day after Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun acknowledged the "gravity" of the company's safety problems and assured a congressional panel that it was making progress on the issue.

Sitting behind him in the audience were relatives of victims of the Boeing 737 MAX 8 crashes in 2018 and 2019, who held up victims' photos.

"Because Boeing's crime is the deadliest corporate crime in US history, a maximum fine of more than $24 billion is legally justified and clearly appropriate," Paul Cassell, a lawyer for the families, wrote in a letter to the Department of Justice.

The 32-page document explains the calculations behind the amount sought, saying Boeing "should be fined the maximum – $24,780,000,000 – with perhaps $14,000,000,000 to $22,000,0000,000 of the fine suspended on the condition that Boeing devote those suspended funds to an independent corporate monitor and related improvements in compliance and safety programs as identified below."

It added: "And Boeing's Board of Directors should be ordered to meet with the families."