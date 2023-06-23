Greece boat disaster: Hundreds of Pakistani families agonize over missing loved ones

Islamabad, Pakistan - More than 280 Pakistani families fear they had relatives who drowned when a migrant boat sank off Greece last week, making it one of Pakistan's worst man-made disasters , the government said Friday.

Hundreds of Pakistani families, among them Raja Mohammad (2nd from l.), fear they have lost relatives in the Greece boat disaster. © REUTERS

The rusty trawler packed with travelers capsized in the Ionian Sea on June 14 after setting sail from Libya towards Europe on the world's deadliest migrant route.



The death toll stands at 82, with 104 survivors pulled from the water, but witness accounts suggest many hundreds more went down with the ship, with their remains still missing at sea.

Interior minister Rana Sanaullah told parliament that "so far 281 Pakistani families have contacted us and said that their children may be victims of this accident".

Twelve Pakistanis were among the survivors and Sanaullah estimated that "about 350 Pakistanis were on board".

"Perhaps there has never been such a large toll in any incident before, even in terrorist incidents," he said.