More than 500 people feared dead in migrant boat tragedy near Greek coast

Athens, Greece - Greek authorities believe more than 500 people could have died after a migrant boat capsized, with media reports on Thursday saying many of the dead could be children.

The 104 survivors from the accident some 55 miles off the south-western coast of Greece on Wednesday are being brought to a refugee camp near Athens on Thursday and Friday.



Around 26 of them are first being treated in hospital, mainly for hypothermia, authorities said.

The transfer of the dead to Athens has also begun, state broadcaster ERT reported.

DNA samples are to be taken to identify the 78 bodies recovered.

Search efforts continued through the night and continued on Thursday, but to no avail.

"Neither survivors nor further victims were discovered during the night," a spokesperson for the Greek coastguard told state radio.

He said it is assumed that the people below deck were unable to save themselves when the 100-foot-long, rusting vessel sank.