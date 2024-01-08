Hundreds of flights canceled as Boeing planes are grounded after accident

New York, New York - More than 300 flights were canceled across the United States on Monday after 171 Boeing 737 Max 9 planes were grounded following an accident on Alaska Airlines.

The aircraft were shut down for inspections after a piece of the fuselage on one blew out during an Alaska Airlines flight from Portland, Oregon, Friday night.

The decision to ground the planes affected Alaska and United Airlines the most, as both carriers usually fly dozens of 737 Max 9 planes.

Boeing and the Federal Aviation Administration sent inspection instructions to all airlines on Monday morning about the 737 Max 9, according to a statement from Alaska Airlines.

"Our technicians have prepared each aircraft to be immediately ready for the required inspection when instructions are finalized," the company said in its statement.

Alaska Airlines Flight 1282 was about 16,000 feet in the air en route to Ontario, California, from Portland when an emergency exit door plug detached from the plane, leaving a massive hole in the main cabin.