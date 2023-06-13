I-95 collapse: Body recovered from wreckage, authorities announce

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania - A body was recovered from the debris of a collapsed section of the I-95 highway in Philadelphia, authorities said Monday.

One body was recovered from the ruins of the I-95 sections that collapsed due to a truck fire on Sunday. © BILLY KYLE via REUTERS

On Sunday the vehicle carrying gasoline crashed and caught fire on an I-95 on-ramp in northeast Philly.



Parts of the elevated roadway crumbled onto lanes below, with footage showing flames and billowing smoke coming from the ruined section of the highway.

"The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) has confirmed that a body was recovered from the wreckage (and) has been turned over to the Philadelphia County Medical Examiner and Coroner," Pennsylvania's Department of Transportation said in an update.

"Authorities are in the process of identifying the remains," it added.

With roughly 160,000 vehicles per day passing through that section of I-95, according to the state's transportation secretary, the damage was already causing traffic delays Monday as the summer holiday season begins.

Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro has predicted it will take months to fully restore the "critical artery."

As of Monday evening, I-95 was still closed in both directions in the area, the state transportation department update said.

While workers cleared debris, commuter trains were delayed, highway entry and exit ramps were blocked up and travel times were increasing, The New York Times reported.