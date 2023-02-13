Mars Wrigley factory fined thousands after workers fall into chocolate vats

Elizabethtown, Pennsylvania - Talk about a wild Willy Wonka-like accident ! The Mars Wrigley factory in Pennsylvania has been fined $14,500 for an incident in which two workers fell into a vat of chocolate last year.

The Mars Wrigley factory has been fined for an accident involving two workers falling into a vat of chocolate (stock image). © 123rf/natis76

The two workers involved in the accident fell into a partially filled chocolate tank while doing maintenance work, per the Associated Press.

Luckily, emergency responders were able to free the two by cutting a hole in the bottom of the chocolate tank, according to officials. Both workers had to be taken to the hospital, and one had to be transported by helicopter.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) cited Mars Wrigley in the incident at the M&M/Mars factory in Elizabethtown. Per the regulator's report, the workers involved in the June accident with the Dove chocolate batching 20 micron tank were not authorized to work in the chocolate vats.

The workers were employed by an outside contracting company and had not been trained on the proper safety procedures for the equipment.