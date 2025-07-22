Probe opened into passenger jet's terrifying close call with B-52 bomber

Washington DC - US aviation regulators said Monday they are investigating a recent close call in which a passenger plane took emergency action to avoid a mid-air collision with a US military bomber.

A Delta passenger jet, operated by SkyWest, had to make an emergency move on Friday to avoid colliding with a B-52 bomber. © JOE RAEDLE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

A Delta flight operated by SkyWest took off Friday from Minneapolis and was approaching the city of Minot, North Dakota, when the pilot rapidly rerouted after seeing another aircraft nearing from the right.

"I don't know how fast they were going, but they were a lot faster than us, I felt it was the safest thing to do to turn behind it," the pilot told passengers, according to recorded audio of the commercial pilot.

"Sorry about the aggressive maneuver," he said. "This is not normal at all."

The Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement that US officials are "investigating the event involving SkyWest Airlines Flight 3788 at Minot International Airport on Friday, July 18.

SkyWest said it has also begun a probe. The flight was cleared for approach by the tower "but performed a go-around when another aircraft became visible in their flight path," the carrier said in a statement reported by media outlets.

The US Air Force base near Minot confirmed in a statement that a B-52 bomber performed an approved flyover Friday night at the North Dakota State Fair, and said the crew was communicating with air traffic controllers at Minot's commercial airport.

"The B-52 crew contacted Minot International Airport tower and the tower provided instructions to continue two miles westbound after the flyover. The tower did not advise of the inbound commercial aircraft," it said.

It provided no further details about the near miss.