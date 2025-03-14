Reagan airport adds new safety boosts after deadly crash

Washington DC - The US aviation regulator said Friday it has ordered stricter safety around Washington's Ronald Reagan airport after a devastating collision between a passenger jet and a military helicopter.

Helicopter traffic will be restricted around the airport, where an American Eagle airliner hit a military Black Hawk on January 29, killing 67 people.

The Federal Aviation Administration also closed part of a corridor near Ronald Reagan National Airport that the military helicopter was using when it collided with the Bombardier CRJ-700 jet. Both fell into the freezing Potomac River.

The route was just 75 feet from the corridor used by the American Eagle jet as it came in to land.

The National Transportation Safety Board has already warned of a risk of more collisions around the airport unless helicopter access was cut.

The FAA said it was taking "a series of steps to improve safety" around Reagan airport following NTSB recommendations.

These included "permanently restricting non-essential helicopter operations" around the airport and "eliminating helicopter and fixed-wing mixed traffic", the FAA statement said.

Reagan airport is in a heavily urbanized zone close to the Defense Department headquarters, and the FAA said alternative routes would be found for helicopters.