DC plane crash investigators issue bleak update on search for survivors

Washington DC - All 64 people on board the American Airlines passenger jet and all three soldiers on board the US army helicopter that collided over Washington are presumed dead, officials said on Thursday after an overnight search operation in the icy Potomac River.

Officials leading search operations in the Potomac River don't believe there are any survivors in the collision between an American Airlines jet and a Black Hawk helicopter. © REUTERS

"At this point, we don't believe there are any survivors from this accident," Washington fire chief John Donnelly said at a morning press conference.

Donnelly said that the bodies of 27 people on the plane – which had several top figure skaters on board – and one from the helicopter have been recovered from the river.

"We are now at a point where we are switching from a rescue operation to a recovery operation," he said.

American Airlines Flight 5342 was travelling from Wichita, Kansas to Washington's Reagan National Airport when it collided with the Black Hawk military helicopter as it was approaching the runway shortly before 9 PM ET on Wednesday, sending both aircraft plummeting into the river.

Some 300 emergency responders deployed to locate survivors were racing against time as they searched the dark and icy waters.

The Pentagon said the Black Hawk army helicopter had been on a training flight when colliding with the plane.

American Airlines chief Robert Isom said the cause of the accident was still unclear.