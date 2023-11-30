Seven Air Force crew members still missing after deadly Osprey crash

Japan - Rescuers scoured waters off Japan on Thursday for seven missing US Air Force personnel whose Osprey crashed during a training exercise in the latest incident involving the tilt-rotor military aircraft.

Seven US Air Force personnel are still missing after another Osprey crash in Japan on Wednesday. © REUTERS

Japan's defense minister said he had requested that US forces in the country suspend Osprey flights in the wake of the deadly incident.



One unconscious person was found in the sea and later declared dead after the aircraft crashed off the island of Yakushima on Wednesday, according to the Japanese coastguard.

Air Force Special Operations Command said eight crew had been aboard the CV-22B Osprey in the "routine training mission" out of Yokota Air Base in Japan.

"The cause of the mishap is currently unknown," it said in a statement Wednesday, with emergency personnel "on scene conducting search and rescue operations."

An emergency management official in the Kagoshima region where the crash took place said police had received information that the aircraft had been "spewing fire from a left engine."

Photos released by the coastguard showed what appeared to be an overturned yellow life raft and other debris in the water off Yakushima, which lies south of Japan's southernmost main island of Kyushu.

A Japanese coastguard spokesman told AFP on Thursday that the search operation had continued through the night and involved six patrol ships and two aircraft. Police and local rescuers were also involved, and the coastguard said it would use special sonar devices to scan the sea floor.

The coastguard had initially said eight crew were on board before revising the number down to six and then back to eight.