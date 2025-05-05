Three dead and 9 missing as boat overturns off the coast of California

Los Angeles, California - Three people have died and nine are missing, including two children, after a boat overturned off the California coast, officials said Monday.

Three people have died and nine are missing, including two children, after a boat overturned off the California coast, officials said Monday (stock image.) © Unsplash/The Marksman

The US Coast Guard was alerted to a vessel in trouble near Del Mar, north of San Diego, around 6:30 AM (1330 GMT), spokesman Hunter Schnabel said.

A boat and a helicopter were dispatched to the spot, where four people were rescued and taken to the hospital.

"Three people were located and found to be deceased," he said.

Interviews with survivors indicated that there are nine people still missing, two of whom are thought to be children, Schnabel said.

There was no immediate information on where the "panga-style" vessel had come from or where it was going.

However, "some individuals are suspected to be of Indian nationality," the spokesman added.