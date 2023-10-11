Titan submersible debris and human remains recovered by Coast Guard

Boston, Massachusetts - More debris and suspected human remains have been recovered from a privately owned submersible which imploded catastrophically in June while on a mission to the Titanic, the US Coast Guard said.

More debris and remains from OceanGate's Titan submersible have been recovered by the US Coast Guard. © IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

All five people on board the Titan, operated by US-based company OceanGate, were killed when the vessel imploded, which is believed to have occurred during its June 18 descent.



The sub's failure was confirmed on June 22, ending a days-long rescue mission which captivated the world.

"Marine safety engineers with the Coast Guard's Marine Board of Investigation (MBI) recovered and transferred remaining Titan submersible debris and evidence from the North Atlantic Ocean seafloor" on October 4, the US Coast Guard said in a statement Monday.

"Additional presumed human remains were carefully recovered from within Titan's debris and transported for analysis by US medical professionals," it added.

Some wreckage and presumed human remains were also recovered in late June.

The five men aboard the Titan were British explorer Hamish Harding, French submarine expert Paul-Henri Nargeolet, Pakistani-British tycoon Shahzada Dawood and his son Suleman, and Stockton Rush, CEO of the sub's operator OceanGate Expeditions.

A debris field was found 1,600 feet from the bow of the Titanic, which sits 400 miles off the coast of Newfoundland.