Two bodies discovered in landing gear of Florida-bound JetBlue flight

New York, New York - Two bodies were found in the landing gear compartment of a JetBlue airliner after a flight from New York City to Florida, the airline said Tuesday.

The bodies of these people, so far not identified, were found on Monday during a routine inspection after the plane landed in Fort Lauderdale, JetBlue said.

It said it is investigating their identity and how they got into the landing gear compartment of the Airbus plane that flew in from John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York.

The company gave no information on what flights this particular plane made outside the US before the incident.

Undocumented migrants do, at times, attempt dangerous trips in the landing gear compartments of jetliners.

Official figures provided by the Federal Aviation Administration estimate the mortality rate of stowaways in airplane landing gear to be around 77%.