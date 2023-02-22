Union Pacific train carrying coal derails in Nebraska

Gothenburg, Nebraska - About 31 Union Pacific train cars derailed in Gothenburg, Nebraska, on Tuesday, marking the latest in a string of rail accidents .

A Union Pacific train carrying coal derailed in Gothenburg, Nebraska, on Tuesday. © REUTERS

The Union Pacific train was carrying coal when more than 30 cars ran off the tracks at around 1:45 AM.

No injuries were reported in the incident, and cleanup has already started, according to Union Pacific. The company said no hazardous materials were on board.

It wasn't the first Union Pacific accident this week. Four more cars derailed in Riverbank, California, at around 3:45 AM on Monday. Once again, the company reported no injuries and hazardous materials.

The Union Pacific derailments come off the heels of a devastating Norfolk Southern train wreck in East Palestine, Ohio, on February 3. The 150-car train contained hazardous materials, including butyl acrylate, vinyl chloride, and more.

The chemicals had to be burned off to prevent a major explosion, but that process also released dangerous toxic fumes. The residents of East Palestine are still reporting negative environmental and health impacts.

The Ohio wreck was followed by another Norfolk Southern derailment in Michigan last week, about 30 miles outside Downtown Detroit. The 30 cars involved were understood to be mostly empty.