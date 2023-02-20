Pete Buttigieg writes to Norfolk Southern after derailment as Ohio senator slams corporate greed
East Palestine, Ohio - US Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg sent a letter to Norfolk Southern CEO Alan Shaw on Sunday urging the rail company to support greater safety standards following the devastating derailment in East Palestine, Ohio.
"I am writing to emphasize the urgent need for Norfolk Southern to demonstrate unequivocal support for the people of East Palestine and the surrounding areas, and to be a part of needed safety improvements across the industry," Buttigieg wrote in his letter, according to The Hill.
"This is the right time for Norfolk Southern to take a leadership position within the rail industry, shifting to a posture that focuses on supporting, not thwarting, efforts to raise the standard of US rail safety regulation," he continued.
The former South Bend mayor said he plans to announce new measures that will "immediately improve rail safety for workers and communities" and urge Congress to increase the amount rail companies can be fined for violating safety regulations.
The letter comes as residents of East Palestine continue to report dangerous health and environmental effects after a 150-car freight train containing toxic chemicals ran off its rails in their town. Some of the chemicals had to be burned off to prevent a massive explosion, releasing even more toxic material into the local environment.
Buttigieg and the Transportation Department have come under fire for not doing all in their power to prevent future incidents like the one in East Palestine.
In particular, Buttigieg has faced criticism for not pushing to reinstate a rule revoked during the Trump administration, which required new brake systems be installed on some trains carrying hazardous materials.
Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown calls out rail companies' greed
Rail workers have long sounded the alarm over dangerous conditions as private companies put profits over safety.
On Sunday, Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown joined CNN's State of the Union to talk about corporate greed in the rail industry and Washington's failure to act.
"Corporations do stock buybacks, they do big dividend checks, they lay off workers," Brown said. "Thousands of workers have been laid off from Norfolk Southern. Then they don’t invest in safety rules and safety regulation, and this kind of thing happens. That’s why people in East Palestine are so upset."
"They know that corporate lobbyists have had far too much influence in our government and they see this as the result," Brown added. "These things are happening because these railroads are simply not investing the way they should in car safety and in the rail lines themselves."
Norfolk Southern has said it will dedicate more than $1.2 million to families and businesses impacted by the derailment, including direct payments of $1,000. This is a drop in the bucket for a company that made more than $3 billion in profits in 2022 and announced $10 billion in stock buybacks earlier this year.
The company's efforts to compensate residents don't take away from its responsibility for the accident or the federal government's need to take meaningful action, the senator told CNN.
"Something’s wrong with corporate America and something’s wrong with Congress and administrations listening too much to corporate lobbyists. And that’s got to change," Brown insisted.
Cover photo: REUTERS