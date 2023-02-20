Pete Buttigieg writes to Norfolk Southern after derailment as Ohio senator slams corporate greed

East Palestine, Ohio - US Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg sent a letter to Norfolk Southern CEO Alan Shaw on Sunday urging the rail company to support greater safety standards following the devastating derailment in East Palestine, Ohio.

"I am writing to emphasize the urgent need for Norfolk Southern to demonstrate unequivocal support for the people of East Palestine and the surrounding areas, and to be a part of needed safety improvements across the industry," Buttigieg wrote in his letter, according to The Hill.

"This is the right time for Norfolk Southern to take a leadership position within the rail industry, shifting to a posture that focuses on supporting, not thwarting, efforts to raise the standard of US rail safety regulation," he continued.

The former South Bend mayor said he plans to announce new measures that will "immediately improve rail safety for workers and communities" and urge Congress to increase the amount rail companies can be fined for violating safety regulations.

The letter comes as residents of East Palestine continue to report dangerous health and environmental effects after a 150-car freight train containing toxic chemicals ran off its rails in their town. Some of the chemicals had to be burned off to prevent a massive explosion, releasing even more toxic material into the local environment.

Buttigieg and the Transportation Department have come under fire for not doing all in their power to prevent future incidents like the one in East Palestine.

In particular, Buttigieg has faced criticism for not pushing to reinstate a rule revoked during the Trump administration, which required new brake systems be installed on some trains carrying hazardous materials.