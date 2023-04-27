United Airlines flights forced into emergency landings after bird strikes

Houston, Texas - Bird strikes less than a half hour apart caused turbulence for two United Airlines flights out of Houston, Texas, forcing both planes to make emergency landings , officials said.

Bird strikes caused turbulence for two United Airlines flights out of Houston, Texas, forcing both planes to make emergency landings. © Collage: 123RF/luna123 & photosounds

The first incident occurred around 8:50 PM local time Tuesday, when an object struck the right wing of a plane traveling to Santiago, Chile, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) confirmed to the Daily News. The second incident happened around 9:10 PM on a flight traveling to Las Vegas, Nevada, according to the FAA.



Both planes "returned safely" to Houston's George Bush Intercontinental Airport, and both incidents are being investigated by the FAA.

United also confirmed the incidents, attributing both to bird strikes. No injures were reported.

"Two separate flights departing George Bush Intercontinental Airport returned to the airport due to bird strikes," a United representative said in a statement to the Daily News.

"Both flights landed safely, and we re-accommodated our customers on other aircraft."