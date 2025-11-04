UPS cargo plane crashes near Louisville airport in fiery scene
Washington DC - A UPS cargo plane crashed on Tuesday evening near the Louisville International Airport shortly after takeoff, the Federal Aviation Administration said.
"UPS Flight 2976 crashed around 5:15 p.m. local time," the FAA said, identifying the aircraft as a McDonnell Douglas MD-11 departing Kentucky bound for Daniel K. Inouye International Airport in Honolulu, Hawaii.
UPS said in a statement that three crew members were on board the aircraft, but provided no information as to any casualties or injuries."
In a post shared via X, however, the Louisville Metro Police Department confirmed that there were "injuries reported."
Law enforcement issued a shelter-in-place order for all locations within 5 miles, according to CNN.
Aerial footage of the crash site showed a long trail of debris as firefighters blasted water onto a conflagration, with smoke billowing from the disaster area.
A nearby building appeared to have sustained damage, possibly caused by the crash.
Last month, a cargo plane veered off the runway upon landing in Hong Kong, killing two people at the airport.
Cover photo: Handout / AFP