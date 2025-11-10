West Virginia miner trapped inside flooded coal mine as rescue efforts underway

Drennen, West Virginia - Emergency rescue efforts are underway to save a worker who is hoped still alive after getting trapped inside the flooded Rolling Thunder coal mine in West Virginia.

Rescue efforts are underway to save a miner who got trapped inside a flooded West Virginia coal mine in a nightmare scenario (stock image). © 123RF/altitudevisual

"Local, state, and federal agencies continue working around the clock with Alpha Metallurgical Resources, to locate the missing miner at the Rolling Thunder Mine," Nicholas County Commissioner Garrett Cole said on Facebook on Saturday night.

A mining crew hit an unknown pocket of water in the mine on Saturday, sending water rushing into the area where the miners were working. Rescuers have since been trying to pump the water out in hopes of saving the stranded miner.

Cole said the missing man was a foreman who worked to ensure the other member of his crew got out of the mine before he ended up getting trapped inside. Rescuers believe he is about 3/4 of a mile deep into the mine.

"Dive teams have entered the mine twice during the search," West Virginia Governor Patrick Morrisey posted on X on Sunday. "The first team explored several sections earlier in the day, while the second team surveyed additional areas until conditions required their return."

"Crews continue to focus on lowering water levels and improving air quality to make deeper exploration possible," the governor added.

Rescuers were considering deploying underwater drone technology, Cole said in an update on Sunday.

The county commissioner noted that there are air pockets with the mine and that the temperature of the air and water make it unlikely he would suffer hypothermia. The miner "would more be tasked in trying to become dry and keep in an open air pocket of the mine," he explained.