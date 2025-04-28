US warplane goes overboard into Red Sea after USS Harry S. Truman accident

Washington DC - A US warplane went overboard into the Red Sea as a result of a Monday accident on the USS Harry S. Truman aircraft carrier, the country's Navy said.

"The F/A-18E was actively under tow in the hangar bay when the move crew lost control of the aircraft. The aircraft and tow tractor were lost overboard," the Navy said in a statement.

"All personnel are accounted for, with one sailor sustaining a minor injury," it said, adding that the incident is now under investigation.

"The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group and embarked air wing remain fully mission capable," the statement noted.

The F/A-18E reached initial operating capability in the early 2000s and had a unit cost of more than $67 million as of fiscal year 2021, according to a Navy fact sheet.