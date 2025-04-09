US strikes over 100 targets in Yemen amid campaign against Houthis

Washington DC - The US has struck more than 100 targets in Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen since beginning the latest phase of its air campaign against the Iran-backed rebels last month, a US defense official said Wednesday.

American forces have hammered the Houthis with near-daily air strikes since March 15 in a bid to end the threat they pose to civilian shipping and military vessels in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden.

"The US has hit more than 100 targets in Houthi-controlled parts of Yemen," the defense official said in response to a question on the number of American strikes since mid-March.

"We have destroyed command and control facilities, weapons manufacturing facilities, and advanced weapons storage locations," said the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

Despite the strikes, the Houthis – who control large swathes of Yemen and have been at war with a Saudi-led coalition backing the internationally recognized government since 2015 – have continued to claim attacks against both US vessels and Israel.

The rebels began targeting shipping in late 2023, claiming solidarity with Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, which has been devastated by Israel's relentless military campaign launched after a shock Hamas attack in October of that year.