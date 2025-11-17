FAA moves to end mandated domestic flight cuts at dozens of US airports

Washington DC - The Federal Aviation Administration on Sunday announced that it will end cuts to domestic flights at 40 major US airports that were mandated during the federal government shutdown.

The Federal Aviation Administration announced that it will end cuts to domestic flights that were mandated during the government shutdown. © Unsplash/David Syphers

As of 6AM on Monday morning, the FAA eased restrictions that had attempted to reduce domestic flights to relieve pressure on air traffic controllers, who went without pay during the shutdown.

Cuts to domestic flights were first implemented at a rate of 4% on November 6, before being increased to 10% a week later. By the time the restrictions were lifted, only 3% of flights were to be cut.

In addition to the removal of mandated flight cuts, restrictions were lifted on operations at 12 airports, as well as logistical issues around visual flight rule approaches and space launches.

"Today's decision to rescind the order reflects the steady decline in staffing concerns across the [National Airspace System] and allows us to return to normal operations," FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford said in a statement.

"I am grateful for the hard work of the FAA safety and operations teams and for their focus on the safety of the traveling public."

Aviation analytics firm Cirium put the overall cancellation rate across the US at just 0.36% on Sunday, a number which indicates the industry is returning to normal operations after the shutdown ended on Wednesday last week.

Air traffic controllers and other FAA employees began receiving their back pay on Friday.