Boeing sees criminal charges dropped in legal saga over crashes that killed hundreds

Fort Worth, Texas - A US judge dropped criminal charges against Boeing on Thursday over deadly crashes of its 737 MAX 8 aircraft as part of a controversial deal between the company and prosecutors.

The Texas judge's decision stems from an agreement to resolve the matter following the crashes that killed 346.

Under the deal, Boeing will pay $1.1 billion in return for the dismissal of a criminal charge over its conduct in the certification of the MAX, according to a federal filing.

The accord scuttles a criminal trial that had been scheduled for June in Fort Worth, Texas. It resolves the case without requiring Boeing to plead guilty to fraud in the certification of the MAX, which was involved in two crashes in 2018 and 2019.

Boeing has said it is "deeply sorry" for the crash of an Ethiopian Airlines flight that killed 157, and a Lion Air crash in Indonesia that killed 189.

Boeing has blamed the design of the Maneuvering Characteristics Augmentation System, a flight handling system that malfunctioned.

"We are committed to honoring the obligations of our agreement with the Department of Justice. We are also committed to continuing the significant efforts we have made as a company to strengthen our safety, quality, and compliance programs," Boeing said in a statement Thursday.