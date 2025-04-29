Amazon seemingly caves to Trump after row over tariff transparency

Washington DC - Retail giant Amazon insisted Tuesday it had never approved a proposal – slammed by the White House – to show consumers how much US tariffs add to each price tag.

Amazon insisted Tuesday it had never approved a proposal – slammed by the White House – to show consumers how much US tariffs add to each price tag. © JOHANNES EISELE / AFP

"The team that runs our ultra low cost Amazon Haul store considered the idea of listing import charges on certain products. This was never approved and is not going to happen," said Amazon spokesperson Tim Doyle.

Earlier Tuesday, Punchbowl News reported that the e-commerce site would soon start showing "how much Trump's tariffs are adding to the price of each product," citing a person familiar with the matter.

The White House swiftly slammed the report, with Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt calling it "a hostile and political act by Amazon."

"Why didn't Amazon do this when the Biden administration hiked inflation to the highest level in 40 years?" she added during a briefing in Washington.

After taking office in January, Trump slapped a 10% baseline tariff on most countries, along with higher levies on dozens of countries – only to then pause the elevated rates for 90 days to allow for trade talks.

The White House has also imposed steep duties on China, and additional sector-specific measures – leading Beijing to impose its own retaliatory tariffs on US goods.