Amazon faces lawsuit over facial recognition technology in NYC store

New York, New York - Amazon is facing a new lawsuit over its alleged use of facial recognition technology at a New York City store without properly informing customers.

People shop at a cashier-less Amazon Go store in New York City. © SPENCER PLATT / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The class-action lawsuit, filed by a customer and NYC resident named Alfredo Rodriguez Perez, accuses the company of violating the city's biometric surveillance law, NBC reported.

The Big Apple is one of the few major US cities that requires businesses to post notices if they are using facial recognition, fingerprint technology, or other means to track customers' biometric information.

The Amazon Go cashier-less model allows customers to take items off the shelves and leave the store without waiting in line to pay.

"To make this 'Just Walk Out' technology possible, the Amazon Go stores constantly collect and use customers' biometric identifier information, including by scanning the palms of some customers to identify them and by applying computer vision, deep learning algorithms, and sensor fusion that measure the shape and size of each customer’s body to identify customers, track where they move in the stores, and determine what they have purchased," the lawsuit states.

The suit accuses the company of only posting signs about its use of facial technology more than a year after the NYC law went into effect.