Are Trump's 10% baseline tariffs here to stay?

Washington DC - President Donald Trump 's 10% tariff for almost all countries except China will likely remain in place going forward, his top economic advisor Kevin Hassett said Thursday.

A day earlier, Trump announced a 90-day pause on higher tariffs against all countries except China, reversing a policy that had roiled global stock markets and spooked the American bond markets – a key barometer of investors' faith in the US government's ability to pay its debts.

Trump's announcement leaves China facing a steep 125% tariff on top of existing 20% levies, and almost all other countries facing a baseline tariff of 10%.

Speaking to CNBC before markets opened on Thursday, Hassett, the director of the White House National Economic Council, said that the 10% was likely here to stay.

"I think everybody expects the 10% baseline tariff is going to be the baseline," he said. "And it is going to take some kind of extraordinary deal for the president to go below there."

Hassett said the sharp rise in bond market yields in recent days had added "perhaps a little more urgency" to Trump's decision to roll back some tariffs, but insisted that the decision would ultimately have happened anyway.