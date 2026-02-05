Dog mom watches as her pup desperately tries – and fails – to befriend fellow Golden Retriever: "Tears were shed"

St. Petersburg, Florida - Golden Retrievers are very social dogs that get along well with people, other animals, and especially other members of their breed. Except this one, apparently!

Grace Howe couldn't believe her eyes when she saw her beloved Golden Retriever, Reef, trying to befriend a fellow Golden in the dog park.

The open-hearted Reef kept trying to play and make contact with the other pup, but his fellow didn't give him a second glance and kept looking over the four-legged friend.

"He didn't look at Reef the whole time," Howe said in an interview with Newsweek.

Instead, the other pup was interested in another dog in the park.

"For about 20 minutes, the other Golden consistently chose to engage with the third dog, even when Reef tried to initiate play," the owner explained sadly.

One of these moments can be seen in a video Howe posted on Instagram recently. In the clip, she holds her hand over her mouth in horror while Reef is once again ignored.

"Reef is trying so hard to play with another golden retriever and it won't even acknowledge him," reads the onscreen text. "I'm sitting here trying not to cry."

She adds in the caption that "tears were shed."