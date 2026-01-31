Toddler has serious heart-to-heart with his dog in hilarious interaction caught on video
New Jersey - They haven't known each other that long, but since this conversation, Alfie the dog and his three-year-old human, Jack, have definitely grown closer.
Alfie, who has only been living with his new family for a few weeks, had briefly run away.
Though he was thankfully found again and returned home, Jack decided it was time for a heart-to-heart.
"Don't try to run away anymore," Jack tells the dog in a hilarious interaction caught on camera.
"Because mommy needs to see you. That's it. She needs to see you, or you won't be our dog anymore. You'll be someone else's and not our dog. So don't leave. Deal? Deal," the precocious toddler adds.
It's hard to make out, but at the end of their big talk, Jack takes Alfie's paw to give it a shake, to deal the deal.
Viral TikTok video shows touching moment between dog and his boy
Jack's mom, Teresa Valente, told Newsweek that she had a similar conversation with Jack after Alfie's "escape", saying they had rescued their dog from the street shortly before – a scary experience.
"We brought him back home safe and sound, but it led to a conversation with Jack about being careful when opening doors or making sure the gate was closed when we were in the yard," Valente said.
"Jack decided he needed to have a heart-to-heart with Alfie so he understood everything, too," she added. "Alfie hasn’t tried to run away since then... looks like Jack was pretty persuasive."
Cover photo: Screenshot/TikTok/@tcav66