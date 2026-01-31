Toddler has serious heart-to-heart with his dog in hilarious interaction caught on video

New Jersey - They haven't known each other that long, but since this conversation, Alfie the dog and his three-year-old human, Jack, have definitely grown closer.

Alfie and Jack had to have a serious talk after the little dog tried to run away from home. © Screenshot/TikTok/@tcav66

Alfie, who has only been living with his new family for a few weeks, had briefly run away.

Though he was thankfully found again and returned home, Jack decided it was time for a heart-to-heart.

"Don't try to run away anymore," Jack tells the dog in a hilarious interaction caught on camera.

"Because mommy needs to see you. That's it. She needs to see you, or you won't be our dog anymore. You'll be someone else's and not our dog. So don't leave. Deal? Deal," the precocious toddler adds.

It's hard to make out, but at the end of their big talk, Jack takes Alfie's paw to give it a shake, to deal the deal.