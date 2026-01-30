Dogs enchant plane passengers with sweet sky-high antics: "first class kisses only"

Love at first flight! Two sweet little dogs provided a special highlight for passengers high above the clouds in a new viral video.

After just a few minutes, the dogs exchange wet kisses. © Collage: Screenshots/rockypollak/@Instagram

An Instagram video by @rockypollak shows the two four-legged friends sitting in the front row on the floor of the plane.

At first, they both looked curiously into the aisle, then deep into each other's eyes.

Shortly afterwards, the animals began to sniff each other, completely distracted from the hustle and bustle around them.

But it didn't stop there: the animal exchange soon turned into a real moment of love.

The dogs licked and kissed each other, melting the hearts of the passengers and the internet as a whole.

The Pomsky in particular seems to have been completely blown away, scratching excitedly at the ground and trying to get closer to his new acquaintance.