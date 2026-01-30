Dogs enchant plane passengers with sweet sky-high antics: "first class kisses only"
Love at first flight! Two sweet little dogs provided a special highlight for passengers high above the clouds in a new viral video.
An Instagram video by @rockypollak shows the two four-legged friends sitting in the front row on the floor of the plane.
At first, they both looked curiously into the aisle, then deep into each other's eyes.
Shortly afterwards, the animals began to sniff each other, completely distracted from the hustle and bustle around them.
But it didn't stop there: the animal exchange soon turned into a real moment of love.
The dogs licked and kissed each other, melting the hearts of the passengers and the internet as a whole.
The Pomsky in particular seems to have been completely blown away, scratching excitedly at the ground and trying to get closer to his new acquaintance.
"first class kisses only" reads the caption. "I made a new best friend on @breezeairways easy breezy flight thanks to the paw-some captain and flight attendants!"
Even if the moment was only brief, the cute meeting of the dogs in the air was a highlight of the flight for the passengers on board.
Cover photo: Bildmontage: Screenshots/rockypollak/Instagram