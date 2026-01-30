Dog is excited to visit animal shelter a year after adoption – then his heart is shattered
Jacksonville, North Carolina - When Sam the dog visited his old shelter earlier this year, he happily wagged his tail. He didn't know what was going on at first, but soon the heartbreaking truth set in.
The pup was excited to see the staff of Adoption First, located in Jacksonville, North Carolina.
Unfortunately, the four-legged friend had no idea that it wasn't a visit at all.
Instead, his owner brought him back after taking Sam in with his family in February 2025.
A viral video shows the sleek black dog licking his lips and wagging his tail as he greets staff members, with words over the clip imagining his thoughts: "Im so excited my dad brought me to visit all my friends at the rescue again!"
But the video then switches to show Sam, now alone in a kennel, curled up on a bed and looking depressed and scared, with the words: "Please come back... I'm scared."
The simple reason for his abandonment? "They could no longer care for him," said a spokesperson for Adoption First in an interview with Newsweek.
Sam didn't realize for a while that he was going to stay, and it wasn't until his owner said goodbye that it dawned on him.
When Sam was led into his kennel, his body language spoke volumes, as the four-legged friend had been in this situation before.
His keepers were heartbroken at the sight of the furry friend and, having already filmed a short video of his greeting, they filmed Sam in his kennel for comparison – what a difference.
Viral TikTok video shows the fate of abandoned dog
This sudden change of mood left the TikTok audience devastated.
In the comments section, many express their sadness at the fate of the dog.
Fortunately, Sam has already found a happy ending.
"He has now luckily found a new forever home with his new adoptive family and we could not be happier for him," the spokesperson said.
"His new family is so happy with him and it just goes to show that this adoption worked out how it should. Sam got his second chance at a loving home," he added proudly.
Cover photo: Screenshot/TikTok/@adoptionfirstnc