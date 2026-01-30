Dog is excited to visit animal shelter a year after adoption – then his heart is shattered

Jacksonville, North Carolina - When Sam the dog visited his old shelter earlier this year, he happily wagged his tail. He didn't know what was going on at first, but soon the heartbreaking truth set in.

When Sam arrives at the shelter, he wags his tail happily. © Screenshot/TikTok/@adoptionfirstnc

The pup was excited to see the staff of Adoption First, located in Jacksonville, North Carolina.

Unfortunately, the four-legged friend had no idea that it wasn't a visit at all.

Instead, his owner brought him back after taking Sam in with his family in February 2025.

A viral video shows the sleek black dog licking his lips and wagging his tail as he greets staff members, with words over the clip imagining his thoughts: "Im so excited my dad brought me to visit all my friends at the rescue again!"

But the video then switches to show Sam, now alone in a kennel, curled up on a bed and looking depressed and scared, with the words: "Please come back... I'm scared."

The simple reason for his abandonment? "They could no longer care for him," said a spokesperson for Adoption First in an interview with Newsweek.

Sam didn't realize for a while that he was going to stay, and it wasn't until his owner said goodbye that it dawned on him.

When Sam was led into his kennel, his body language spoke volumes, as the four-legged friend had been in this situation before.

His keepers were heartbroken at the sight of the furry friend and, having already filmed a short video of his greeting, they filmed Sam in his kennel for comparison – what a difference.