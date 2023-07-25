Fires in New York's Queens and Bronx leave 15 injured

New York, New York - Fires that sprung up in Queens and the Bronx injured 15 people – 13 of them firefighters – on Monday.

The New York City Fire Department on Monday responded to fires that broke out in Queens and the Bronx. © Screenshot/Twitter/FDNY

A blaze erupted on the 27th floor of the gated North Shore Towers and Country Club off Grand Central Parkway at about 4:30 AM.



Smoke-eaters quelled the blaze at 6:32 PM, the New York City Fire Department (FDNY) said.

Paramedics rushed four firefighters and one civilian to Long Island Jewish Medical Center for non-life-threatening injuries, according to a Fire Department spokesperson.

The Bronx fire sparked in a three-story building on Castle Hill Ave. near the Cross Bronx Expressway at shortly after 2:00 PM, before spreading to a neighboring building of roughly the same size, according to FDNY Chief of Operations John Esposito.

The fire engulfed the top floors of both buildings, before burning through the roof, Esposito said.