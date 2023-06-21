Paris gas blast sees at least 37 injured in firey explosion

Paris, France - At least 37 people were injured, four of them seriously, in a gas explosion in central Paris on Wednesday, according to officials and media reports.

Witness videos circulated on Twitter showing flames in the explosion in central Paris. © Collage: Screenshot/Twitter/@SeanTweetsAlot

An explosion caused by a gas leak caused a multi-story building in the fifth arrondissement to partially collapse, sparking a large fire that spread to several neighboring buildings.

The stricken building and other buildings whose windows were shattered by the explosion were evacuated.

Two people were still missing Wednesday evening and are thought to be beneath the rubble, French Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin said on Wednesday evening at the scene of the explosion.

More victims may also still be trapped.

Eyewitnesses spoke of an enormous explosion that reminded them of a bomb impact. The plume of smoke could also be seen from a distance.

The extent of the damage is still developing.