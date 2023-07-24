Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Monday, July 24, 2023

Today's free horoscope for Monday 7/24/2023 - Daily Horoscope for every zodiac. | Take a peek at your star sign's future with astrology on TAG24!

Daring to trust in the power of the universe takes practice. Your daily horoscope can help. What are you waiting for?



Your free horoscope on Monday, July 24, 2023

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Moday, 7/24/2023. This Monday, the moon is waxing in Libra, and many zodiac signs may find they are looking to create peace and harmony. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces: now's a good time to work on seeing the other side of an argument or difficult situation. That said, the sun moved into the constellation of the lion yesterday, and Leo season is underway! Many signs may feel like a fire's been lit. Your horoscope can help you make the most of the celestial energy coming your way today.

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

You can meet your ambitious expectations if you ignore the potential pitfalls and just keep going. Make time for more sleep; it'll do you good.



Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

Keep putting your goals first, but stay kind. Today is going to whiz by and that's okay, Taurus.



Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

Is your heart breaking, or is your pumper fluttering? Emotions are strong today. You're trying too hard to fit into that mold, Gemini. That won't get you the recognition you crave. Having a healthy amount of egoism is a good thing.



Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

It's time to take the wind out your enemies' sails. Dare to grow beyond yourself by being honest about your limits. Debates are controversial and fierce today. Don't let anyone lure you out of your reserve. Stay cool.

Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

Single lions need to be on the lookout. Attached Leo's can relax; love is flourishing. Life is full of calm and harmony, but something is still missing.



Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

Read the fine print, or you could find yourself in hot water. Luckily for you, peace has returned to your love life. If you're having a hard time realizing the trouble is over, take some deep breaths.



Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

Time flies, Libra. You missed that last opportunity, so don't let another pass you by. Find time to hang with people on your own wavelength. That will help you get back on track.



Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

Do you know what you're trying to accomplish professionally? Don't despair. Have a bit more patience, and you'll achieve your dreams. Refrain from self-reproach.

Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

Your love misses your warmth, tenderness, and touch. Work on being a bit more responsive. Your body knows what it lacks; pay attention to it.



Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

You have a talent for cooperation. If you think everything runs better at a neck-breaking pace, then you're mistaken.



Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

Your thoughtfulness makes you a keen observer who is quick to see connections. You're more likely to stay put when things are uncomfortable than face new challenges. It's time to break this habit.



Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20