Everything about Leo: dates, traits, and compatibility

By Jamie Grasse

Here's everything you need to know about the zodiac sign Leo, from the dates to their traits, compatible partners, and celebrity buddies.

Did you know Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck, Demi Lovato, Kylie Jenner, and Barack Obama are all Leos? © Collage: 123rf/surgay & Screenshot/Instagram/KylieJenner & Screenshot/Instagram/Demi Lavto & Screenshot/ Instagram/Jlo & Michael Tran / AFP &JIM WATSON / AFP The star sign Leo is the fifth sign of the zodiac. This sign's season begins when the sun shines in Leo on July 23 and lasts through August 22, which is usually the hottest part of the year in the Northern Hemisphere. One thing's for sure: it's about to get hot in here! Welcome to Leo season! Daily Horoscope Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Saturday, July 22, 2023 This season can send some stabilizing confidence many a star sign's way, but it can also make some seek attention from all the wrong places. Regardless what sign you were born under, the solar Leo vibes are coming your way. Our horoscopes can help you make the most of this fiery energy. Here are the basics about this sometimes extra sign.

Leo facts

The zodiac sign Leo is the fifth zodiac sign, follows the water sign Cancer, and is before the earth sign Virgo. Leo is a fire sign, and its ruling planet is the sun. This astrological sign is all about shining. Symbolized by the lion, Leos are associated with royalty, leadership, and aggression. The colors associated with Leo are bold, bright, and regal. They include gold, yellow, orange, purple, and red. Unlike, the water sign of Cancer that precedes it, Leo is a fixed sign. That means this season and those born under it are all about harnessing the power of the sun and the creation of bold personas. This sign and this season burn bright and need applause to feel delighted.

Leo traits

Leos are bundles of light and energy. They know how to draw people in. But unloved lions can be draining. © 123rf/garigov Those born when the sun is in Leo tend to shine. They're creative souls and are all about self-expression. These lions boast drive and love to play. At their best, they've got beautiful confidence, warmth, and loyalty. They radiate and aren't embarrassed by their own brilliant glow. As a fire sign, Leos are spontaneous, enthusiastic, and intuitive. They crave attention and always want to put their talents on stage. Many Leos make it their mission to be in leadership positions. They can be argumentative and drawn to drama. Joke of the Day Joke of the Day for July 22, 2023: Get your funny on But they love to celebrate their loved ones and themselves. Throwing and going to parties is this sign's thing, but they're perpetually late because they've got to look better than great. At its worst, this zodiac sign is egoistical and domineering. Without the right stage, these lions can get bitter. This sourness will overshadow their good nature and bring out their sense of entitlement. Leos need to spend time figuring out where they can shine with their work and in their lives.

Who's compatible with Leos?

Leos want and need to be recognized and adored for who they are and what they do. If this fire sign doesn't feel loved, they'll create trouble. They can become self-absorbed. Their need for attention can be draining. This sign loves romance and bold expressions of love. But also like to be in charge. Leos work best with their fellow fire signs – Aries and Sagittarius. This may also explain why JLo and Ben Affleck ended up together, as they're both Leos. Air signs also pair well with this fire sign, as they can get down with their spontaneity. Though Leos gravitate to Tauruses and Scorpios, they are less compatible with these signs. They can find themselves stuck and smoldering.

What celebraties are Leos?

Leos seek the spotlight and loves to perform on any stage. Celebrity lions include Jennifer Lawrence, Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck, Demi Lovato, Kylie Jenner, Daniel Radcliffe, Dua Lipa, and Megan Markle.

Leos are also drawn to leadership positions. Arnold Schwarzenegger and Former President Barack Obama are also Leos.

What do you need to know about Leo season?

Leo season can be an inspiring time for many a zodiac sign. It will be full of passion, romance, creativity, and self-expression. The sun's position in Leo may send some healing energy your way, regardless of when you were born. Now is a great time to work on patching up your sense of self-confidence and start thinking about what stage you need to shine.