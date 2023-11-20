Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Monday, November 20, 2023

Today's free horoscope for Monday 11/20/2023 - Daily Horoscope for every zodiac. | Take a peek at your star sign's future with astrology on TAG24!

Get the scoop on the Monday vibes coming your way. The daily horoscope can tell you if love or strife is in the cards today.



Your free horoscope on Monday, November 20, 2023

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Monday, 11/20/2023. © Unsplash/Harry Quan You've got to ask yourself if you're chasing an impossible goal. There may be other ways for you to go spending your energy.

Take a good look around. There are opportunities for joy everywhere. What are you waiting for? Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces: You can choose happiness if you dare. This Monday's lunar energy is exactly what you need to get moving. The moon is in the energetic sign of Aquarius. Seize this energy to make radical changes.

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

You're going to need to use those comforting skills. Someone needs you to be there for them. Don't make any decisions before you consider the consequences.



Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

You can't stop thinking about what someone cute said or how they smiled. It makes your heart pound. Enjoy these feelings. You know how to use your charm. What are you waiting for?



Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

Don't withdraw if you feel misunderstood. Now's a great time for negotiations.



Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

You want love and passion, but also independence and freedom. This can be tricky. That discomfort you're feeling probably stems from your enormously negative attitude.

Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

If you don't take on too much at once, you'll achieve a lot. Plan and work with concentration. Don't criticize your partner; try to focus on their strengths and talents instead.

Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

It's not your partner's fault if you don't know what you want. Look inside yourself. Do you realize you need to do some real work?

Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

You can be a real player right now. You have more than a few tricks up your sleeve. What's more, you know how to make connections and use your charisma. At work, you have a chance to smooth over a slip up.



Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

The moment sparks fly, you should get ready for love. You're a great shopper, but right now you don't have the funds for that kind of fun.

Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

Enjoy time with your loved ones. Don't wait! You can take the first step on your own. You're going to run into resistance, opposition, or criticism, regardless what you plan and suggest. People haven't recognized your strength just yet.



Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

Suddenly, peace returns to your love life, and you can't quite believe it. Don't do too much now. Give yourself some time to rest. You can take it up a gear later.

Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

A new plan can be a good start to a balanced fitness program. Don't channel your energy into an argument. This will only create trouble.

Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20