Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Monday, May 19, 2025

Today's horoscope for Monday, 5/19/2025

Open your heart and soul to the power of astrology as a new week begins! The daily horoscope on May 19 has the scoop on what's coming your way this Monday.

Your free horoscope on Monday, May 19, 2025

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Monday, 5/19/2025. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, or Pisces: every zodiac sign will have its challenges and opportunities to face this Monday. With the Moon in Aquarius, there may be an impulse to combine creativity with a desire to do things differently. Channel those energies and suddenly, you'll find change in matters of love, career, and finances a lot more attractive. Your inner optimist should be at the steering wheel today, driving you towards a world of possibilities in everything you attempt. Astrology can show you how to unlock reserves of strength you never knew you had. Trust in the daily horoscope and rewards will follow!

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

You don't feel like flirting at the moment, as your emotions are all over the place. Singles will have better days ahead. Direct that slightly manic energy to creative solutions at work.

Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

Talk openly with your partner when it comes to frustrations in your relationship. Everything is going smoothly in financial mattes, but don't take your eye off the ball just yet.

Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

Cut back on your spending, Gemini. Whatever you tackle at work today will end in success, as long as you stay focused on the big picture. Distraction should be avoided at all costs.

Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

You've skillfully asserted yourself in a competitive environment. Long-term plans are coming to fruition, and loose ends are being tied up. Now it's time to set out a roadmap for the next phase.

Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

Don't give up hope on love, some things only work out at the second attempt. You can look forward to a peaceful day at work, which frees up mental space for daydreaming.

Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

Concealing difficulties will only make them harder to fix, Virgo. Lay your cards on the table and be brave enough to be honest. Don't be afraid of new challenges – you're so much more capable than you think!

Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

Plans and projects will come to satisfying conclusions today. The great thing is that there's so much more to come. You'll have opportunities to shine even brighter.

Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

Nothing can shake your good mood today, not even some slight tensions at work. You only need to tweak your lifestyle for body and mind to be in sync again, Scorpio.

Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

Not everyone who flatters you has your best interests at heart, whether in personal or professional matters. If you feel unsure about your next step at work, only open up to people you truly trust.

Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

A positive solar aspect radiates positivity on your love life. Be confident in your charisma and put those doubts away. You can achieve much more by showing your true self.

Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

Look to the past in order to get over a rut. Good humor and an adventurous spirit are exactly what you need now. Sometimes, you can create the conditions necessary for long-term success.

Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20