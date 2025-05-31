Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Saturday, May 31, 2025

Today's horoscope for Saturday, 5/31/2025 - Daily Horoscope for every star sign. ✓Free ✓Updated daily|Take a peek at your future on TAG24!

Take heart and courage from the power of astrology as your daily horoscope for May 31 points you towards success in everything you take on this Saturday!

Your free horoscope on Saturday, May 31, 2025

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Saturday, 5/31/2025. © 123RF/Igor Zhuravlov Each zodiac sign feels the Moon's energies in its own unique way. Prioritize your strengths, address your weaknesses, and let the inspiration of astrology guide you down the right path.

Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces: with a little bit of cosmic luck, there's nothing you can't achieve. Let go of the past and shift your gaze to a brighter future in matters of love, career, health, and finances.

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

You may develop a particularly strong craving for adventure, but don't go risking too much just for a dose of excitement. Thanks to Venus, your love life is thriving. Keep an open mind, Aries.

Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

You're not quite sure about your partner's intentions at the moment, which just goes to show you how important communication can be. Blockages can be solved with a bit more effort.

Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

Small disagreements are normal in every relationship, but a little patience and understanding are crucial ingredients no matter what your situation looks like. Don't let your impulsivity weak havoc!

Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

Your habit of avoiding problems has come back to bite you, now only damage limitation can help. Other people's wellbeing is incredibly important to you, but you shouldn't forget your own needs.

Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

Your thoughts are erratic and disorganized, as are your actions. Be careful and don't rush into anything today. Stay grounded in the facts and don't get carried away by your fantasies.

Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

You feel strong and up to facing anything. That makes you very attractive, which is great news for singles. Don't be too comfortable and seize the opportunity, Virgo!

Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

Treat yourself to little moments of pampering, you deserve it and the universe is ready to reward self-love. You will emerge stronger out of a difficult period. Anyone who catches your eye today is worth pursuing.

Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

If you've made a mistake, admit it and move on instead of dwelling on things unnecessarily. You're overlooking a good chance for personal growth because you're not willing to take any risks. Be brave, Scorpio!

Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

Stay away from anything that stresses you today. You're particularly vulnerable to emotional turmoil. Disagreements can give rise to conflicts, so avoid debates on heated topics.

Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

You feel energetic and are well on the way to turning a brilliant idea into reality. Have confidence and get started! You're on the verge of a breakthrough and could be heading to bigger, better things.

Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

Make an effort to treat your physical health with as much care and attention as your career. Your gaze turns inwards as you reconsider past choices. Don't get stuck looking backwards, Aquarius!

Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20