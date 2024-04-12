Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Friday, April 12, 2024

Today's free horoscope for Friday 4/12/2024 - Daily Horoscope for every zodiac. | Take a peek at your star sign's future with astrology on TAG24!

Is luck on your side this Friday? Should you ask your crush out today? Your daily horoscope can give you a nudge in the right direction. Trust the stars to guide you.

Your free horoscope on Friday, April 12, 2024

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Friday, 4/12/2024. © 123rf.com/captainvector It's time to go for your dreams. Make a plan or take the first step.

Your horoscope can help you figure out which vibes will support your endeavors today. This Friday could be perfect for focusing on work, or maybe you'd be better off flirting. Taurus, Aries, Gemini, Cancer, Virgo, Leo, Scorpio, Libra, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Pisces, Aquarius: the moon is waxing in the social sign of Gemini. Many may want to talk and gossip tonight. Who knows, a silly talk might hold the inspiration you need to change your life! Perhaps this Friday will bring more harmony into your life. Dare to let the stars guide you.

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

You know how to make a stellar impression. You feel invincible today. Stay cool and focus on finding a balance between action and relaxation.

Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

The world around you isn't to blame. If you keep making such high demands of your family, you might lose their support.

Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

One dispute is over, and everything else is in your hands. It's not always a good idea to celebrate with your superiors, especially during a crisis. Those professional aspirations should go on the back burner.

Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

Your optimism is infectious, and your commitment is laudable. Your influence is growing. That trying time has passed and your goal is in sight.

Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

It's time to set yourself free from other people's expectations. Set your own goals, just make sure they are realistic ones.

Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

You're finally accepting and embracing your feelings. Use your smarts to skillfully extract information you can use, Virgo.

Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

If you have the sniffles, take it easy. A difficult private situation may sour your mood. There may be a lot of emotions to deal with today.

Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

Only someone who is entertaining and intelligent will really turn you on. You've been waiting for this kind of extravagant love affair for a long time.

Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

With the way you're behaving, you shouldn't be surprised by what people think of you. Now you're finally stepping on the gas and can make the most of all those opportunities.

Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

Don't you dare go rushing into financial decisions. Do your research first. That crisis is easing, and things are picking up again.

Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

Do your tasks thoroughly or not at all. That old feeling of love won't fade, even if you prefer it would.

Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20