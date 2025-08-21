Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Thursday, August 21, 2025

Today's horoscope for Thursday, 8/21/2025 - Daily Horoscope for every star sign. ✓Free ✓Updated daily|Take a peek at your future on TAG24!

The universe is full of mysteries! The daily horoscope reveals how the movements of the stars and planets will impact your zodiac sign this Thursday.

Your free horoscope on Thursday, August 21, 2025

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Thursday, 8/21/2025. © 123RF/vanilladesign Astrology can help you enjoy the present and guide you toward a better future. Are you an Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, or Pisces? No matter what your star sign, the horoscope has your back. Take charge of your fate, and choose the path of greater mindfulness. Only then can you find true peace. Approach this Thursday with curiosity! The daily horoscope can give you hints about what to expect.

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

You feel you are being treated unfairly. Now is the time to talk things out, even if it might seem uncomfortable. Someone is grateful for your open ear and your advice.

Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

Someone is putting you through a test, which you have the chance to pass with flying colors. Enjoy reconnecting with an old friend.

Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

You have been feeling hesitant and unsure of how to proceed. Cast those doubts aside. Now is the time to go all out. Show people what you are capable of!

Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

Success will come when the time is right. Express your ideas clearly, and be careful to clarify any misunderstandings right away. Otherwise, there could be trouble.

Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

Make sure you get your daily dose of vitamins. The day will be arduous, and you will need your strength. Storm clouds are on the horizon in your love life. Try to clear things up quickly before they break.

Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

Developing and sticking to a budget are work but will pay off in the end. If you stay away from naysayers, you are sure to succeed. You are incredibly resilient.

Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

Let your creativity shine! Beware of starting too many new projects at once. Focus on finishing one thing before taking on another.

Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

Be more tolerant of those who are not as resilient as you. A serious disappointment in love is still weighing you down. Try to let go of the past!

Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

Be careful when shopping. You have expensive taste and could easily overdo it. Shift things down a gear at work. It's okay to have down times.

Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

Show you care without overdoing it. Guard yourself against someone trying to take advantage of you. Your excellent argumentation skills will come in handy during a discussion.

Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

Absence makes the heart grow fonder, so take some time to do something for yourself alone today. If you want to experience love, you have to give it. Don't be afraid to show you care.

Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20