Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Friday, August 22, 2025

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Friday, 8/22/2025. It's time to set aside your regrets and look toward the future. You have learned your lessons from the past. Don't let feelings of guilt or shame prevent you from enjoying the present. Astrology provides important clues about what awaits you this Friday. There is so much to look forward to! All you have to do is embrace the wisdom of the universe. Pisces, Aquarius, Capricorn, Sagittarius, Scorpio, Libra, Virgo, Leo, Aries, Taurus, Cancer, and Gemini:

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

You might feel the need to step back and withdraw from other people. You seek comfort and protection from those closest to you. If things feel overwhelming, remember: the positives outweigh the negatives.

Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

Be careful you don't get bogged down in your own plans. Everything will work out in the end. It's important to have fun with things, too!

Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

You feel unsettled inside, and this can make you appear irritable to others. Long-suppressed tensions have the potential to explode. Flashes of inspiration can open up new possibilities for you. Just don't hesitate!

Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

You'll have to pull out all the stops in order to succeed. Your horizons are expanding. You have the opportunity to deepen your knowledge and your relationships.

Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

Some people would like you to show more restraint. Don't let others' doubts stymy your success. All that matters most is your own motivation and willingness to work hard.

Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

If you aren't honest with your partner now, things could get even more uncomfortable later. You are making a fresh start and looking to the future with hope. Enjoy the feeling!

Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

Your chances of finding love right now aren't great, but they also aren't zero. Make your health your first priority. Be sure to hydrate this Friday. Strengthen your immune system by making sure you are getting all your vitamins.

Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

Couples should spend some time doing separate activities, as this can work wonders for relationships. Get active! The movement will boost your energy levels and your mood.

Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

Couples should openly discuss their wishes and desires. Honest conversation will strengthen your bond. Expect a little turbulence at work. Luckily, the weekend is almost here!

Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

Someone is very fond of you. It feels like they know your every dream and desire. Focus on saving money by reducing your spending.

Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

You don't need an excuse to celebrate if you feel like doing it. Have a wonderful time this Friday! You deserve it. After all, you are on the right path, and you have been working hard toward your goals.

Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20