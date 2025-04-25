Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Friday, April 25, 2025

Today's horoscope for Friday, 4/25/2025 - Daily Horoscope for every star sign. ✓Free ✓Updated daily|Take a peek at your future on TAG24!

Let the astrologers' messages have an effect on you. Tomorrow's horoscope knows how you can deal with heartache and difficult situations, and directs your gaze towards a positive future.

Your free horoscope on Friday, April 25, 2025

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Friday, 4/25/2025. © 123RF/Anan Punyod Astrology has so much to offer to those who keep an open mind and heart. While nothing is ever pre-determined, the stars and planets exert their influence on us in myriad small ways. Understanding these cosmic connections will help you make more right choices. Find inspiration by listening to the advice of your horoscope and working on the things that will bring you closer to your goals. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces: you hold the key! Take a look into the future and shape it according to your design!

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

You have survived some serious hardships and can now finally enjoy the time ahead. Even if the past catches up with you from time to time, treat it like an old acquaintance instead of an enemy.

Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

You've idealized someone too much and could be in for a big disappointment. Avoid lashing out and think deeply on what led you to this situation. Work will offer you an escape from painful emotions.

Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

You still don't see a way out of a tough personal situation, but new avenues will open up soon enough. Your mind is restless and constantly looking for stimulation. Take up a new hobby.

Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

Make sure you keep your nutrition on point. The day will be tough, challenging your mental and physical strength. Stop pretending to be tough and ask for help when it's available.

Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

It's no use crying over spilled milk now. Learn from bad experiences and make more informed choices next time. You're looking for love and tenderness, but are unwilling to show vulnerability.

Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

Managing finances has always been your weak point. Be careful how far you take your need to argue, words can cause real pain. Not everyone can tolerate unvarnished truths.

Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

Sometimes, people expect a little more restraint from you, but that's just the way you are: full of passion and vigor. Emotions shouldn't just be buried. Be confident in the path you've chosen.

Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

Professional stress will decrease and your lust for life will return. Don't rest on your laurels, though. Things will only improve when you find a sustainable balance.

Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

You don't really like yourself at the moment, but there's so much you should learn to appreciate, Sagittarius! Take a chance on positive thinking and listening to people who love you, there are good influences all around you.

Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

If your approach to work is spurred on by principles, don't expect immediate results. Stay patient, Capricorn, and don't rush into everything straight away. Remember, there's strength in calm.

Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

You shouldn't make mountains out of molehills at work. Review the situation calmly and strive for small improvements. You don't like being alone and long for a fun circle of friends.

Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20