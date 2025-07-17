Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Thursday, July 17, 2025

Today's horoscope for Thursday, 7/17/2025 - Daily Horoscope for every star sign. ✓Free ✓Updated daily|Take a peek at your future on TAG24!

Be prepared for any challenges and opportunities coming your way this Thursday with some far-sighted advice from the daily horoscope on July 17!

Your free horoscope on Thursday, July 17, 2025

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Thursday, 7/17/2025. © 123rf.com/Tomas Marek Surprises come with the territory when you're shooting for the stars in love, at work, and in matters of health. Even the best laid plans can go awry. It's how you respond to setbacks and stumbles that really matters. With the Moon in its waning phase on Thursday, take the time to reassess your choices and actions. The past is a great teacher for the present, and astrology is concerned with both as a means to a better future. Daily Horoscope Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Saturday, July 12, 2025 Daily Horoscope Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Wednesday, July 16, 2025 Whether you're an Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, or a Pisces, look to the constellations and use their energy to shape destiny according to your own designs. Read on and give yourself the best chance to succeed in all endeavors!

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

Don't just leave your own problems up to the whims of fate. You're the master of your own destiny, Aries. Professionally, you will gain new insights and broaden your horizons.

Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

You don't see a way out of a bind yet, but clarity will come as long as you put in the mental effort. Use the positive influence of Mercury to confidently push for changes at work.

Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

If you're feeling listless, why not indulge in some adventurous activities? Control is good, but sometimes spontaneity is even better. The universe provides plenty of energy to those who act decisively.

Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

At the moment, your confused feelings are the root of all your problems. Don't just drift down the same path, check that negative momentum with some deep thinking and help from loved ones.

Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

Give your partner a reason to be excited today, Venus favors those with romantic impulses. If you always stubbornly insist on your point of view, you won't get anywhere, even if you're broadly correct.

Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

Positive news in financial matters have a calming effect on your anxious soul. You can now start to relax and plan your future. The head usually rules the heart with you, but a little bit of creativity won't hurt.

Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

Treat the health of your immune system with the same seriousness as you bring to work. Your body needs help if it's going to push you past the finishing line during a stressful period.

Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

You're looking for an intense experience, whether you're single or in a relationship. Clear communication is key, especially when it comes to avoiding damaging misunderstandings.

Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

You feel completely safe in the arms of your favorite person, who has a soothing effect on your tense psyche. Favor practical and realistic ideas today, they have a better chance of being taken up.

Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

Too many toxins have made you feel sluggish and listless. It's time for a change in approach when it comes to nutrition. Start with fresh fruit and plenty of hydration. This will get you back to your old energetic self.

Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

Enjoy a somewhat quiet phase just for yourself. Your mind is active and learning is easy, which makes it a great time to take up new hobbies. Leisure shouldn't just be a luxury, Aquarius.

Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20