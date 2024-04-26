Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Friday, April 26, 2024
Each of the twelve zodiac signs are aligned with one of the four elements. The earth signs are Virgo, Capricorn, and Taurus. Fire signs are Aries, Sagittarius, and Leo. Libra, Gemini, and Aquarius, are air signs, while Cancer, Scorpio, and Pisces are water signs.
Water signs tend to be responsive and sensitive, while fire signs are inspired and spontaneous. Air signs are intellectual and into ideas. Earth signs are grounding and generative.
This Friday, the moon is waning in the fire sign of Sagittarius. This lunar energy may make many want to try something new or go on an adventure. Maybe you should do something spur-of-the-moment this weekend.
Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19
You're in the mood to argue. Make sure you're listening to your verbal sparing partner. Their words might inspire you.
Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20
Professionally, you shouldn't let up. You have built up a good foundation and can benefit from it. Now isn't great for making deals.
Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20
If you can't cope at work, you shouldn't blame the outside world. Take a beat and try to clear your head.
Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22
Your situation isn't as hopeless as you think. Assert yourself! You feel relatively balanced and radiate harmony. Look forward to getting together with friends.
Leo Horoscope: July 23 to August 23
Singles should get ready for exciting new connections both friendly and romantic. Your charm, your charisma, and your big heart are stunning.
Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22
That meetup with someone you adore didn't go as you'd hoped. Think about how you behaved. Someone needs you to show your softer side and give them a shoulder to lean on.
Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22
You're fit, resilient, and in a good mood. Don't let your enthusiasm make you overzealous; that'll only get you into trouble. Now's the time to focus on your personal life, as professionally things are stagnant.
Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21
You long for harmony. It's time to do something about that! Take some time for some sensible financial planning.
Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21
A project is only successful if everyone is satisfied. You've got a lot of encouragement and support because of your popularity.
Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19
You can apply your knowledge in a wonderful and beneficial way, especially in conversations at work. When you encounter challenges, work on accepting help. Your stubbornness can get you into trouble.
Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18
The best place for you to recharge is at home. Stay calm and keep trucking. You've got a long way to go.
Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20
The sun awakens a desire for new things. Don't turn your whole life upside down on a whim. You might get an unpleasant professional surprise.
