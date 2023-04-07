Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Friday, April 7, 2023

Today's free horoscope for Friday 4/7/2023 - Daily Horoscope for every zodiac. | Take a peek at your star sign's future with astrology on TAG24!

Will your vibe be riding a wave of positive energy this Friday? Or are you in need of a hug and cookie? Check out your daily horoscope to see how you can bring your zodiac sign in harmony with the universe!



Your free horoscope on Friday, April 7, 2023

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Saturday, 4/7/2023. © 123RF/kudryashka Is today your lucky day? Are you about to meet the love of your life? Or maybe your zodiac sign will find the inspiration to change for the better. The glow and harmonizing energy of yesterday's full moon is still rippling through the universe, even as the moon starts to wane in the mysterious sign of Scorpio. Leo, Cancer, Gemini, Aquarius, Aries, Capricorn, Virgo, Libra, Pisces, Taurus, Scorpio, and Sagittarius: this kind of lunar power makes a deep dive into your emotions a good idea. Look inwards on Friday, April 7, and rediscover your deepest desires. You'll know where to go next from there. Your faithful horoscopes can help guide you on the way to a better tomorrow!

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

As you don't like to show your emotions, people tend to think you're overly rational. It's time to show that you do in fact love romance. Fighting with the ones you love is no fun, but ignoring problems doesn't fix them, Aries.



Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

This is your time to shine, Taurus. Be realistic when it comes to spending and don't give into your love of luxury.



Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

Until you've got more surplus cash, you're going to have to stick to your budget. Impatience is what is making things harder for you these days.



Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

Cancer, trust your gut when it comes to money. What you need to do is treat yourself to some extended rest and relaxation.



Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

Don't freak out, some things will work themselves out. Now's the time to use your strength and prove yourself. Just take care, someone is trying to pull the rug out from under you.

Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

Your imagination knows no bounds, and the daily grind annoys you. Get ready for a good time! Thanks to your stellar mood, nothing bothers you, and you light up the room.



Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

Thanks to your amazing charisma, you always come across well! Treat yourself to some fun, Libra. Those tough financial straits are behind you. Things are looking up.



Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

Work is great and you enjoy it. You need to focus on your health! If you're feeling tired and weak, stay home and get some rest!



Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

Life is finally full of the sweet thing you adore and need. If you're feeling lonely, get out there and hang with friends.



Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

When you're trying not to ruffle feathers as work, you've got to file your docs according to protocol! Don't let rash energy push you into a fury. You don't want to waste your reserve powers.



Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

When you find yourself questioning your relationship again, it's time to work on communication and have a real chat. You know how to put the know-it-alls in their place with your amazing intellect.



Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20