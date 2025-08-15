Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Friday, August 15, 2025

Today's horoscope for Friday, 8/15/2025 - Daily Horoscope for every star sign. ✓Free ✓Updated daily|Take a peek at your future on TAG24!

Find out what the current constellation of the stars means for your zodiac sign. The daily horoscope can help you figure out the best way forward this Friday.

Your free horoscope on Friday, August 15, 2025

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Friday, 8/15/2025. © unsplash/Dan Farrell The universe is full of boundless mystery! Pisces, Aquarius, Capricorn, Sagittarius, Scorpio, Libra, Virgo, Leo, Aries, Taurus, Cancer, and Gemini: Consult the wisdom of the stars if you are looking for inspiration and advice for your current life situation. Daily Horoscope Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Sunday, August 10, 2025 Daily Horoscope Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Monday, August 11, 2025 Astrology can encourage you to finally tackle your goals in love, career, and health. Your strength lies in your relationships with others, but also with yourself. Things won't always be perfect. Sometimes you just have to take the plunge. New possibilities will open up for you if you take a leap!

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

Someone senses you are attracted to them. Eat healthy foods and stay active. This will help you regain your energy levels.

Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

Get ready for a time of steamy romance! With ambition and diligence, you can achieve your professional goals. Stop procrastinating and get to work!

Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

Your imagination is on fire, and you are bored by mundane tasks. Things are going particularly well, and you are starting to look forward to the future. You are exuberant and also a little nervous, which is totally normal.

Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

Don't put on your blinders. Keep an open mind! You feel a strong craving for adventure and love. Get out there and see what life has to offer.

Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

Put your knowledge to the test at work. Challenging yourself is the only way to grow. You radiate joy and inner peace. This will open someone's heart.

Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

Turbulent days are ahead. Lots of requests are pouring in on you. You might have to take on more responsibility, but don't overdo it. You can't do everything.

Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

Ignore your haters. Convey your ideas with enthusiasm and self-confidence. This will make you stand out and help you gain the right kind of attention.

Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

You are fascinated by how another person feels for you, but you still can't believe they really mean it. Try not to be too sensitive when receiving criticism. Take it as an opportunity to grow.

Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

Try alternative methods for dealing with problems. The same old same old won't cut it anymore. You won't get anywhere with a half-hearted approach.

Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

Don't be surprised if you face a setback at work. Just keep doing your thing, and you will bounce back. Don't take criticism too personally.

Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

You are friendly and family-oriented, but don't deal well with criticism. Listen to your loved ones. They have your best interests at heart.

Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20