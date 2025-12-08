Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Monday, December 8, 2025

Today's horoscope for Monday, 12/8/2025 - Daily Horoscope for every star sign. ✓Free ✓Updated daily|Take a peek at your future on TAG24!

Your free horoscope on Monday, December 8, 2025

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Monday, 12/8/2025. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces: Check out the personalized advice for your star sign, and find out how you can take advantage of every opportunity this Monday.

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

Don't withdraw so much. Your friends are already worried. You shouldn't overtax yourself by taking on too many responsibilities. Take time to chill and reconnect.

Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

If your partner is sulking, try to cheer them up with a special surprise. Put your strengths to good use. Everyone can contribute in their own way to making the world a better place.

Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

Get to the root of the problem and start working through things from there. If you want something done right, you will have to do it yourself.

Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

Your friends are waiting to hear from you. Stop being so stubborn. Don't always compare yourself to others – do things for yourself, and be proud of your progress!

Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

You have strong opinions, but you also have to let others have their say. You will have to step out of your comfort zone if you want to reach your goal. Don't overthink things, or you won't make any progress.

Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

Although you have a lot to do, you make time for other people's concerns. Treat yourself to something special. Don't question whether you deserve it – you've earned it!

Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

Keep up the hard work, even if you feel tired. Now is not the time to take your foot off the gas pedal. You are reliable and trustworthy, and people appreciate that in you.

Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

Your love life is on fire! Things definitely won't be boring. Don't always pull back when things don't go the way you want them to.

Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

Make sure you review an offer carefully before accepting, otherwise you could end up in trouble. You are versatile and adaptable, which earns you the admiration of others.

Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

Someone will give you a great idea. Make sure to follow up on it! A friend can't quite figure you out and is waiting for an explanation.

Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

Things are on the up and up! Get ready for a period of romantic bliss. Enjoy the feelings of trust and harmony, and use this time to deepen your bond.

Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20